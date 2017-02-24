King County prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old Kent man with kidnapping and attempted murder, accusing him of holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting the father of her ex-boyfriend.

Prosecutors say a 23-year-old Kent man became so enraged about text messages his girlfriend received from her ex-boyfriend that he held her at gunpoint and forced her to take him to her ex’s Federal Way apartment complex, where he ended up shooting the other man’s father early Sunday.

From there, Ivan Sosa Aguinaga fled east, releasing his girlfriend in Yakima County and ditching her pickup in Moses Lake before friends helped him return to Kent, where he spent Tuesday night hiding out in a horse barn, say charges filed Friday. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip led officers to the property, where Sosa Aguinaga tried to run and was taken down by a police dog, say the charges.

Police say they recovered his silver revolver.

Charged with first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder, Sosa Aguinaga is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

“When the defendant was arrested, he had on his person papers indicating he is a Mexican National. Police have been unable to locate any record of him in the United States,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in charging papers.

After Sosa Aguinaga’s girlfriend began receiving texts from her ex on Sunday, Sosa Aguinaga drove to her mother’s house and threatened to kill her and her family if she didn’t take him to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, the charges say. With a gun pressed to her side, she reluctantly complied, say the charges.

Once there, Sosa Aguinaga walked up to an older white Camry, intent on shooting the ex-boyfriend, the charges say. But inside was the man’s father, according to the charges. The 50-year-old man was wounded by gunshots to his heart and liver but is expected to recover, say charging papers.

The owner of the property where Sosa Aguinaga hid out later told police Sosa Aguinaga was dropped off by a mutual friend and “he did not know Sosa Aguinaga and was fearful of him,” say the charges.