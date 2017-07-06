The shooting came as the couple argued after attending a wedding in Hillman City, prosecutors allege in charging documents. Cameron John Espitia, 31, wanted to go to an after-party, but his wife wanted to go home, according to the documents.

After attending a wedding for one of her high-school friends, Jennifer Morrison Espitia wanted to go home to Hillman City, but her husband ­— who had been drinking — wanted to go to an after-party, according to King County prosecutors.

As the couple argued during a ride in an Uber, Cameron John Espitia pulled out a gun and shot his 29-year-old wife in the head, killing her, prosecutors say.

Espitia, 31, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder domestic violence in connection with the shooting early Sunday in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

The Uber driver witnessed the shooting and later helped police identify Espitia as a suspect, charging papers say.

Employed by the U.S. Coast Guard, Espitia, a California native, is being held in jail in lieu of $3 million bail, court and jail records say. Police say Espitia maintains he can’t remember what happened between getting into the Uber and waking up in some bushes, charging papers say.

According to the charges:

The Uber driver told police he picked the couple up at a hotel on Westlake Avenue North. Jennifer Morrison Espitia got into the front passenger seat while her husband sat in the rear passenger seat behind the driver.

The driver later told police the couple argued as he drove and recalled part of the fight was about Cameron Espitia’s mother. Espitia told the driver to drop him off on Aurora Avenue, but his wife told the driver to ignore Espitia and continue driving.

The driver said he heard a “boom” and initially thought he’d hit something or blown a tire. He then saw Jennifer Morrison Espitia’s head drop down, and he realized she’d been shot.

Fearing he’d be shot next, the driver asked Cameron Espitia where he’d like to go. He then dropped him off after being instructed to pull over, the charges say. The driver then drove another block and called 911.

Officers located Cameron Espitia in the 2100 block of Queen Anne Avenue North. Police say Espitia told officers he’d had “a bad night” and had been stranded by his wife after an argument, according to the charges.

He had a handgun on him and officers saw what appeared to be dried blood on the right shoulder of his suit, the charges say.

Though detectives noted “a strong odor of intoxicants” on Espitia, he “was able to converse with us coherently and answer questions that we had of the events of the evening leading up to the Uber ride pick up,” charging papers say.

King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berliner also noted in charging documents that Espitia “made several concerning statements that suggest he believes his life is ‘no longer worth living.’ ”

Jennifer Morrison Espitia graduated from Mercer Island High School and was on the rowing team at Saint Mary’s College in California, according to a college-athletics biography. She won a community-service award for her work as a peer educator at Planned Parenthood, working at a day care and building homes in Mexico. She most recently worked in employee benefits at the risk-prevention/insurance-needs firm Marsh & McLennan Agency, according to her Facebook page.