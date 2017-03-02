Asfawesan Dres is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in her U District apartment last week within hours of his release from the King County Jail.

A 34-year-old Seattle man charged with raping a University of Washington student in her bedroom last week is also accused of trying to inject her with what he said was methamphetamine.

The victim told police her attacker said “he would make it look like she was buying drugs from him” during the Feb. 23 rape in her U District apartment, according to King County prosecutors.

Asfawesan Dres was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the assault. Dres — who has a lengthy criminal history and was released from jail less than 15 hours before the attack — was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail and court records show.

Dres was charged with residential burglary Wednesday in connection with an incident that happened four days after the rape. That burglary was committed in the same University District neighborhood where the rape occurred.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Carla Carlstrom wrote in charging documents in the rape case: “the similarity to the current rape causes concern that this burglary could have been sexually motivated.”

The charges say Dres raped the UW student, whose apartment door was left unlocked when her roommate left for class, which wasn’t unusual because the 21-year-old typically left soon after her roommate.

But on the morning of Feb. 23, the victim was still in bed when she woke to find Dres in her bedroom, the charges say. During the assault, Dres “attempted to inject her with what he said was methamphetamine and told her he would make it look like she was buying drugs from him,” Carlstrom wrote.

The woman, fearing she’d be stuck with the needle, was able to drop the syringe behind her headboard, charging papers say.

After the rape, Dres “even went so far as to use her cell phone to send a text to another individual that made it appear as though (the victim) was seeking drugs,” Carlstrom wrote in the charges.

Dres later made the woman retrieve the needle, the charges say. He apologized and “fist bumped” the woman before leaving her apartment, charging documents say.

She called 911, and crime-scene investigators found an orange cap, likely from the syringe, in the woman’s bedding, according to the charges.

Four days later, Dres walked into another residence about a half-mile from the woman’s apartment and woke the residents when he turned on lights in two bedrooms, the charges say.

Dres was arrested a few hours later at a nearby homeless encampment, charging papers say. A man who had escorted Dres out of the house during the earlier burglary identified Dres as the suspect, and the rape victim picked Dres out of a police photo montage as the man who raped her, the charges say.