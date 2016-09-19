A 20-year-old man is facing murder and assault charges, accused of killing one man and wounding a second during a drug rip-off in Tukwila last month. The suspect was arrested in Idaho on Wednesday.

Instead of paying $1,200 for a half-pound of marijuana, Treston Baladez-Carrillo is accused of ripping off the seller, then opening fire, killing one man and gravely injuring another outside a Tukwila apartment complex last month, according to police and King County prosecutors.

Baladez-Carrillo, 20, was arrested Wednesday by police in Hayden, Idaho, and then charged Thursday in King County with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records and a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

He is accused of fatally shooting Bryan Dominguez Navarro on Aug. 14 as Navarro, 18, sat in the front passenger seat of a car parked outside the LaRochelle Apartments, in the 3400 block of South 144th Street in Tukwila.

Baladez-Carrillo was booked Friday evening into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, where he remains in lieu of $3 million bail, jail records show.

Though Baladez-Carrillo’s city of residence is listed as “unknown” in charging papers, he listed Hayden as his hometown in court paperwork he signed in October after pleading guilty to three felony drug charges. In some instances, his last name is spelled with one “R” instead of two, court records show.

In the drug case, Baladez-Carrillo was sentenced to three months in jail for selling cocaine to a Renton police informant three times in February, court records say. Because of his drug conviction, Baladez-Carrillo is barred from possessing firearms.

According to the charges in the homicide:

The day of the shooting, Navarro contacted a friend to see if the friend had a half-pound of marijuana, and the friend confirmed he did. The friend agreed to drive Navarro to meet up with Navarro’s buyer, identified as Baladez-Carrillo.

By the time the friend pulled into the apartment complex, Baladez-Carrillo was already there waiting and approached the passenger side of the friend’s 2002 BMW, where Navarro was seated.

Navarro handed Baladez-Carrillo the packaged marijuana and Baladez-Carrillo asked Navarro “to confirm the previously agreed-upon price of $1,200,” which Navarro did.

But instead of paying Navarro, Baladez-Carrillo pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking Navarro while his friend was able to roll out of the car and run, according to the charges. Navarro’s 23-year-old friend was shot multiple times in the stomach and legs and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center for treatment, the charges say.

Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baladez-Carrillo left the area on foot, say the charges, which credit witness statements and video-surveillance footage with helping police identify the accused gunman. Police located eight 9-mm casings at the shooting scene and found a ninth casing inside the BMW, according to the charges, which note there was no evidence “of other guns or weapons found inside the BMW.”