King County prosecutors charged a 39-year-old Kent man this week with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, accusing him of killing a construction worker at the Motel 6 in SeaTac and injuring another motel guest with a random bullet.

Rodney Wheeler was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, where he remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show. He is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of illegally possessing a .40-caliber handgun used in the shooting due to past criminal convictions.

Police responded to the motel just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 to investigate the fatal shooting of Justin Love, a construction worker from Oregon. Love had been staying at the motel, located at 18900 47th Ave. S., with two co-workers while they were in the area working on a project, charging papers say.

Love and his co-workers had been in their room when a rock was thrown at their window, something that had happened the week before, say the charges. They went outside, where they confronted Wheeler, who by then was on the opposite side of a chain-link fence on the property’s western edge, charging papers say.

Wheeler allegedly “baited” the construction workers into an argument and used a racial slur against them, say the charges. When Love, 28, and one of his co-workers began to climb the fence, Wheeler fired twice: The first shot missed the men, but went through a window and struck another motel guest in the back as he stood in his room, the charges say. Wheeler’s second shot hit Love in the chest and Love died at the scene, say charging documents.

About 20 minutes before Love was shot, Wheeler had been with two women in their room, selling them heroin that he then smoked with them, charging papers say.

Witness statements, video-surveillance footage and phone records ultimately led detectives with King County Sheriff’s Office to identify Wheeler as the shooting suspect, charging papers say.