Police allege the 38-year-old suspect, who is black, made racially charged comments about “white boys” before and after the deadly attack.

A 38-year-old Seattle man is charged with stabbing a stranger to death early Friday because he believed the victim was talking trash behind his back, according to police and King County prosecutors.

If convicted, he would face life in prison under the state’s Three Strikes You’re Out law.

Leon Caril II was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Andrew Pimentel, who was eating with friends outside the Queen Anne Dick’s Drive-In when he was attacked with a bowie knife, court records say.

Caril, who is black, made racially charged comments about “white boys” before and after the attack, police allege in charging papers. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show.

According to the charges:

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, there was a crowd outside Dick’s Drive-In at 500 Queen Anne Avenue North and some people were talking loudly, charging papers say. Pimentel and two friends were sitting on the curb nearby, eating hamburgers.

Caril, who was across the street, started pitching items at people on the patio and in the parking lot. He threw a two-liter bottle of soda, which rolled to where Pimentel and his friends were sitting.

One of Pimentel’s friends yelled to Caril, “That’s a good way to get your ass kicked,” at which point Caril charged across the street, brandishing a knife with a 9-inch blade. Pimentel’s friends ran, but Pimentel remained and was stabbed three times in the chest and torso, according to the charging papers.

At least one witness reported hearing Caril yell racist comments about “white bread” or “white boy” just before Pimentel was stabbed, the charges say. The charging papers don’t indicate Pimentel’s race.

Caril then went back across the street, collected luggage he had left there and walked away as witnesses called 911 and went to Pimentel’s aid, the charges say.

Pimentel was declared dead about a half-hour later at Harborview Medical Center.

Officers quickly tracked down Caril, who matched descriptions provided by the witnesses. Police said he directed officers to the knife, which he’d stuffed inside a rolling suitcase, charging papers say.

Police say Caril claimed Pimentel was “talking (expletive) behind my (expletive) back,” then made racial comments about “white boys” and told officers he didn’t care if they arrested him.

Caril was convicted of four counts of second-degree robbery for robbing employees at convenience stores in fall 1997, crimes that represented his first strike, according to prosecutors. In 2002, he was convicted of attempted first-degree robbery for trying to rob another convenience-store employee at knife point, prosecutors say. He was released from prison on that offense, his second strike, in 2010.

Convicted last year of misdemeanor assault, Caril was arrested a week before Pimentel’s death on another misdemeanor for allegedly assaulting his housemate and was released from jail the following day, charging papers say.