Ronald Mitchell is being held on a second-degree murder charge in lieu of $2 million bail.

A 44-year-old Tukwila man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal January shooting of a man in an abandoned house in Des Moines, according to King County prosecutors.

Ronald Mitchell, who has 19 known aliases and a criminal history dating to the 1980s, was arrested last week at the South Correctional Entity Multijurisdictional Misdemeanant Jail (SCORE) in Des Moines, where he had been held on unrelated charges, charging papers say.

On Thursday, Mitchell was booked into jail at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, where he remains in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show.

He is accused of pistol-whipping and shooting George Brown Jr., 29, during an argument at a house in the 21600 block of 29th Avenue South on Jan. 6, say the charges. Mitchell, a felon, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three witnesses who were in the house at the time of the shooting said Mitchell told at least two of them to keep their mouths shut as he left the house, say the charges. The witnesses identified Brown’s alleged killer as “Shorty,” and directed police to a nearby 7-Eleven store, where two of them had seen “Shorty” earlier that day, charging papers say.

Police were able to obtain video-surveillance footage and showed it to a community corrections officer who identified the man as Mitchell, the charges say.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Mitchell was last released from prison in June 2015 after serving time on a felony drug charge and was under supervision at the time of his arrest for Brown’s slaying.