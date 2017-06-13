Jose Angel Ruiz-Antonio, 29, is being held in the King County Jail in connection with the slaying of Ivan Hernandez-Vazquez, who was found dead in May 2008 in an alley in Seattle’s View Ridge neighborhood.

A Seattle man charged in the 2008 fatal stabbing of a Bellevue high-school student has been extradited from Mexico and booked into the King County Jail, according to Seattle police and jail records.

Jose Angel Ruiz-Antonio, 29, is being held in connection with the slaying of Ivan Hernandez-Vazquez, who was found dead May 22, 2008, in an alley in the 6800 block of 51st Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s View Ridge neighborhood.

The 18-year-old Interlake High School student was last seen alive the day before, when he told a roommate, who also was his guardian, he was on his way to wire money to his grandmother in Mexico

Hernandez-Vasquez withdrew $560 that day from his savings account at a Redmond bank. His wallet, money and cellphone were not among the items found on him when his body was discovered.

Police questioned Ruiz-Antonio, who was with Hernandez-Vazquez when he was last seen. Ruiz-Antonio said the two went to Redmond Town Center before he dropped Hernandez-Vazquez off near Bellevue, according to charging documents.

Ruiz-Antonio disappeared shortly after he was questioned by police, the documents say.

He was originally charged by warrant in 2008 with second-degree murder.

Amended charges of first-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit robbery in the first- and second degree were filed in 2013, along with the lesser included charge of second-degree murder while committing or attempting to commit second-degree assault.

In June 2008, police found Ruiz-Antonio’s Honda Civic abandoned in North Seattle and found a large amount of dried blood on the front passenger seat and entire rear-seat area, according to the charging documents. Crime analysts with the Washington State Patrol tested the blood and found that it matched Hernandez-Vazquez’s DNA profile, the documents say.

Ruiz-Antonio was arrested in Mexico in 2014 and held pending extradition proceedings, according to Seattle police.

He was booked into the King County Jail on June 1 and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Arraignment is set for Monday.