The 28-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of felony assault.

Seattle police arrested a 28-year-old man early Monday after they say he attacked a security guard and broke through a secured door at KCPQ-13 studios.

Just before 3 a.m., the 26-year-old security guard heard a loud bang at the front window of the TV station, at 1813 Westlake Ave. N., and went to investigate, said police spokesman Patrick Michaud.

The man kicked and struck the guard, then broke a secure door before walking away as another employee called 911, he said.

The man was quickly arrested across the street from the television station. He told officers he “wanted to meet a friend,” said Michaud, who couldn’t provide additional details.

The guard did not have any reported injuries, said Michaud. The Seattle Fire Department’s online 911 log does show a single engine responded to KCPQ-13 on an aid call.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of felony assault.