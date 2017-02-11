Clark Calquhoun, 53, of Rainier, was reported missing Dec. 31 and his body was found in a river Jan. 28. On Friday, a 20-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old Kelso man was arrested Friday and booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of murder after a Rainier man’s body was found floating in the Coweeman River last month.

Clark Calquhoun, 53, was reported missing Dec. 31 from his home on 133rd Avenue Southeast in Rainier, under what the Thurston County Sherriff’s Office described as suspicious circumstances.

At the time, interviews and other evidence pointed to a potential suspect in his disappearance, the Sherriff’s office said.

On Jan. 28, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies found Calquhoun’s body in the Coweeman River. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

An investigation by Thurston and Cowlitz deputies pointed to a suspect, who was arrested without incident Friday and transported to Thurston County Jail, authorities said. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.