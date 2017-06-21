When deputies arrived at the home they were met by a 34-year-old man holding two knives and covered in blood. They told the man to drop the knives and detained him.

Authorities say a man has been arrested in a stabbing that left his 65-year-old mother with life-threatening injuries in Shoreline.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to a caller who reported someone was in his house that he didn’t know but he wouldn’t answer questions about it.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they were met by a 34-year-old man holding two knives and covered in blood.

Deputies told the man to drop the knives and detained him.

Deputies found the woman in the house with multiple stab wounds. The sheriff’s office says the woman told police her son had stabbed her.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center while the man was booked into King County Jail.