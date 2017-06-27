The body of Shannon Yeager, 46, was found Friday near Pigeon Creek Trail.

A 62-year-old man was arrested in the slaying of 46-year-old Shannon Yeager of Everett, police said.

Police found Yeager on Friday morning off the Pigeon Creek Trail, near the Port of Everett shipping terminals, in the 2900 block of Terminal Avenue after BNSF Railway called to report a body near the tracks.

Police said in a news release that Yeager and the man arrested in the case had been dating.

He was booked on Monday into the Snohomish County Jail, police said.