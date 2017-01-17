Authorities located the man after investigators say he robbed a bank in the city of Snohomish Tuesday, Everett police said. He’s been booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
Authorities arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a series of robberies, specifically at espresso stands, this month, according to Everett police.
Police said they have booked the man into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of robbery, according to a news release. No further details on the suspect were available.
Authorities located the man after investigators say he robbed a bank in the city of Snohomish Tuesday, the release says. Police believe the man also robbed several espresso stands.
No further details were available.
