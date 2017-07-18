Detectives arrested the suspect in Puyallup on Monday night without incident, police said.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man next to Rainier Playfield.
Shamar Curry, 32, was found sprawled in the street with a gunshot wound to the torso July 9, according to the Seattle Police Department. He was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.
A number of children were playing at the Playfield when the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Oregon Street. A second man was also struck by gunfire.
Detectives arrested a man in Puyallup Monday night without incident, police said. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.
Curry was the first of two men fatally shot near Rainier Playfield within one week. A second man, who has not been identified, was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday.
