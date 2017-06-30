Police say the Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and hit the victim’s car. She died at the scene.

FIFE — Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday.

The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.

Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn. Police say the man was heading west on Pacific Highway, ran a red light and hit a 53-year-old woman in her car who was turning left.

The force of the crash pushed her car into three other vehicles.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson says the man fled on foot, but Puyallup Tribal officers chased him and arrested him a short distance away.