The incident prompted several schools to go into temporary lockdown while officers responded. The suspect allegedly shot at police, investigators said.
Seattle police have arrested a 29-year-old man after they say he robbed a man at gunpoint and shot at officers after a police chase in the Central District Friday afternoon.
And investigators say the suspect is connected to at least five previous robberies, two at banks, police said.
Friday’s incident unfolded in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly before 1 p.m., when police say the assailant brandished a handgun and took a man’s cellphone.
The suspect allegedly pistol-whipped the robbery victim and fired one shot, police said. No one was hit.
The 29-year-old then fled in a silver Volkswagen Jetta, which officers shortly later spotted in the Central District, according to police. After leading police on a brief chase, he collided with an unoccupied, parked car at 18th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street, investigators said.
Police said the suspect exited the vehicle and then allegedly fired one shot at two officers before surrendering. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured.
Police booked the man into the King County Jail on suspicion of robbery and firing at officers.
The incident caused several area schools, such as Washington Middle School, to go into temporary lockdown while police responded.
