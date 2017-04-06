A federal jury acquitted a man for possessing a short-barreled rifle. ATF had been investigating him for so-called “straw purchases” of guns for criminals.

A federal jury has acquitted a man suspected by prosecutors of being a “straw purchaser” of guns used by criminals.

Paul Philimon Gebrekidan had been charged with the possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle, an allegation that sprang from an extensive investigation by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into his suspected criminal activities. Those included alleged “straw purchases” of guns for criminals, documents say.

According to court documents, agents began investigating Gebrekidan in 2014 after he purchased three high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms in a single day from a gun dealer. The firearms were described as a pair of Cobray M11 machine-pistols and a Zastava-brand AK-47 assault-style rifle.

Agents allege Gebrekidan reported two of the firearms missing or stolen, only to have them turn up in the hands of associates who had committed crimes, including an attack on a marijuana grow operation that police believe to be in retaliation for the shooting of one of Gebrekidan’s associates that year, according to the court filings.

Agents said Gebrekidan has purchased 12 firearms since 2012, and six of them have turned up in criminal activity.

He was charged after he showed up at a gun dealer with an Ak-style rifle with a round stuck in the chamber. The gun dealer notified ATF because the rifle had a particularly short barrel — just over 12 inches — and did not have a serial number. The National Firearms Act requires a $200 “tax stamp” to own a rifle with a barrel of less than 16 inches. Gebrekidan, the government said, did not possess the proper stamp.

Gebrekidan was never charged for the alleged crimes stemming from the purchases of other firearms. He argued that he was unaware of the requirement.

According to the court docket, a jury acquitted Gebrekidan of the short-barrel rifle charge following a two-day trial.