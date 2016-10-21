The victim is still hospitalized from a severe beating last week in the University District.

A 26-year-old homeless woman remains hospitalized more than a week after Seattle police say she was viciously beaten by her boyfriend and left for dead in a University District alley.

Michael Hoang Green was charged this week with first-degree assault domestic violence and first-degree theft. The 20-year-old Seattle man is in custody in the King County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail and court records show.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 12, a man later identified as Green passed by another man on University Way Northeast, told him “somebody’s dead” in the alley and walked away, charging papers say. Green was carrying bags and walking with a dog at the time, say the charges.

The second man went into the alley in the 4500 block, found the woman unconscious with severe injuries to her face, and called 911, say the charges. He performed CPR on the woman until medics arrived and took the woman to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the charges say.

Due to her injuries, the woman couldn’t speak with police and was identified through her fingerprints, say the charges. A detective then searched police records and learned the woman and Green had been dating about a year and had a dog, they say.

About 12 hours after the woman was beaten, two Seattle patrol officers contacted Green near the intersection of Northeast 55th Street and 25th Avenue Northeast and Green agreed to be taken downtown to speak with the detective, charging papers say.

According to police, Green told the detective he and his girlfriend were both intoxicated and he claimed she spat on him and berated him because they are homeless, say the charges. Police say Green admitted he “lost his temper,” threw the woman to the ground and stomped on her face and head “too many times to count,” then left her in the alley because he “believed he had killed her,” charging papers say.

As she lay unconscious, Green pulled off her jacket and took all of her belongings, the charges say.

Police say Green told them “he took her property because he was very angry and she had been rude to him,” according to the charges.

As of Friday, the woman — who suffered multiple facial fractures — was out of the intensive-care unit and was listed in satisfactory condition, said a Harborview spokeswoman.