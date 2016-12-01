The suspected gunman was ordered held on $5 million bail, and prosecutors expect to charge him with murder on Friday.

The 21-year-old man accused of shooting a stranger on a Metro bus in Renton on Tuesday has been ordered held on $5 million bail, with King County prosecutors expecting to charge him with murder on Friday now that the victim has died.

On Thursday morning, a King County judge found probable cause to hold Faisal Adan on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

At the time, the shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, was listed in “very critical condition” at Harborview Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. But the man, who was shot multiple times with a revolver on a Route 169 bus, died later on Thursday, Donohoe confirmed.

He has not yet been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 27-year-old was killed for no apparent reason, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the case against Adan.

The King County sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation because the sheriff’s office provides police services to Metro Transit.

According to the statement:

Adan and the victim were seated in the last row of a Metro coach that was heading to the Renton Transit Center just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Adan was seated on the right, the other man on the left, with a witness sitting between them.

The witness later reported to detectives that the two men were speaking to each other in a foreign language “but the tone did not suggest any issues or tension,” the statement says.

When the bus approached Talbot Road South and South 21st Street, “Adan stood up, reached into his hoodie pocket, pulled out a revolver and began shooting,” hitting the victim numerous times at close range, according to the statement.

Adan then walked to the front of the bus, pointed his gun at the driver and demanded that the driver open the door, which the driver did, the statement says. He fled on foot but was caught a few minutes later and was then identified by other bus riders as the gunman, it says.

Sheriff’s detectives say Adan admitted to shooting the man and said he did so “because he thought the victim was going to threaten him,” even though Adan didn’t see a weapon and the man didn’t threaten him, according to the statement.

Detectives also say Adan told them “he was not going to be a victim again.” The statement provides no further explanation but a standard form accompanying it — which includes fields for a suspect’s name, date of birth and other identifying information — indicates Adan has a scar from a gunshot wound on his stomach.