LACEY — A man who is accused of killing his estranged wife and mother-in-law, raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter and kidnapping her and his 3-year-old son has made his first appearance in court after spending nearly a month in the hospital.
The Olympian reports 32-year-old Ricardo A. Gardin-Gonzalez is being held without bail in the Thurston County jail after being deemed healthy enough for release from the hospital. Police say Gardin-Gonzalez shot himself at the end of the deadly crime-spree. He is also accused of shooting at officers.
The Prosecutor’s Office is exploring whether to file more serious charges against him, including aggravated first-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of death.
The prosecution delayed Gardin-Gonzalez’s arraignment until Sept. 26 to give the office time to make a charging decision.
