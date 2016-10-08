Two Federal Way officers fired at the man during a domestic-violence investigation.

Federal Way police shot and killed a 21-year-old man armed with knives Saturday evening during an investigation of a domestic-violence incident, officials said.

Police were called at about 5:40 p.m. to the Camelot Square mobile-home park in the 3000 block of South 288th Street in Federal Way to investigate a confrontation between two brothers. Other family members had locked themselves in a room and, with officers’ help, escaped through a window.

The dead man was armed with knives when he confronted officers outside the home and said he wanted to die, according to a police news release. Two officers fired their guns simultaneously, according to police.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Federal Way officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while the situation is reviewed, a standard procedure. The Valley Investigative Team will lead the investigation.

