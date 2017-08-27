Lynnwood tightens standards for deployment of K-9s after an officer deployed his police dog against an 11-year-old trespasser

LYNNWOOD (AP) — The Lynnwood Police Department has tightened its policy that governs when K-9 officers can release their dogs after one bit an 11-year-old boy last year.

The Everett Daily Herald reported that officers responded to a report of a possible break-in at a store in June 2016 and when they arrived, the suspects ran.

An officer sent his police dog after the suspects and the dog caught the group. The 89-pound German shepherd bit one of the suspects, who turned out to be a child whose only crime had been trespassing.

Police Chief Tom Davis says they didn’t charge the boy and his friends because of their ages and the circumstances.

The department apologized to the boy and his family, and the officer was reprimanded in October.

The city paid the $1,752 in medical bills for puncture wounds that required stitches.

Lynnwood’s former policy said a police dog could be deployed when the officer had a “reasonable belief” that a person had committed a felony. The new standard requires the officer to believe that probable cause has been established for a felony. That is the same legal threshold for making an arrest.

Davis was hired as chief in August 2016, three months after the boy was bitten. He learned the investigation was ongoing and “insisted we not let this languish,” he said.

By that time, Lynnwood officers who work with dogs already had been directed to undergo a liability training session, along with a “lessons learned” debrief, records show.