The King County sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Renee Davis near the Muckleshoot reservation have been identified as Nicholas Prichett and Tim Lewis.

King County sheriff’s detectives recovered two rifles and a loaded handgun from the bedroom where deputies shot and killed a despondent and pregnant 23-year-old mother of three, said Sheriff John Urquhart.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the two deputies involved in the deadly Friday night shooting as eight-year veteran Nicholas Prichett, who was assigned as a law-enforcement officer on the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation, and Tim Lewis, who has been with the department for three years.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Renee Davis, 23, and determined that she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Urquhart said his office’s Major Investigations Unit is overseeing the investigation and Davis’ death will also be reviewed by a jury at a coroner’s inquest. The results of an internal shooting review will be turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice for review as well, he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis’ boyfriend had texted Pritchett saying that Davis had told him that she had a gun and was going to kill herself. Pritchett and Lewis went to check on her welfare.

Urquhart said the deputies knocked repeatedly, but that nobody came to the door. Through a window they could see two toddlers inside. Concerned for the safety of the children, the deputies entered the home and found Davis in a back bedroom with a handgun. Both officers fired, he said.

Two children, ages 2 and 3, were in the house but not in the bedroom and were uninjured, the sheriff’s office said. Davis’ 5-year-old son was at a friend’s house at the time.

By union contract, the deputies had three days to provide written statements of the deadly encounter. Those were due Tuesday, Urquhart said, but he has not reviewed them yet.

He did say he had reviewed a report from an Auburn officer who also responded to the shooting scene. The officer reported going into the bedroom where Davis had been shot and seeing the butt of a pistol protruding from her hand, Urquhart said.

Davis, who was described by relatives as an avid outdoorswoman and hunter, had two rifles, which were found in the bedroom’s closet, the sheriff said. One of those was described as being “broken,” Urquhart said.

Davis was a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, which contracts with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement. Her family said she had suffered from depression but was not a violent person.