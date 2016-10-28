Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Link light-rail power pole in South Seattle.

Light-rail service in South Seattle has been halted after a car crashed into a Sound Transit power pole near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Cloverdale Street early Friday, officials said.

The crash seriously injured at least one person, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South remains closed in both directions, according to a Seattle Police Department tweet. Additional details have not been released. An investigation into the crash is under way.

Light-rail service between the Othello and Angle Lake stations was halted after the crash, according to a Sound Transit news release.

This post will be updated.