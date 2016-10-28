Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Link light-rail power pole in South Seattle.
Light-rail service in South Seattle has been halted after a car crashed into a Sound Transit power pole near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Cloverdale Street early Friday, officials said.
The crash seriously injured at least one person, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South remains closed in both directions, according to a Seattle Police Department tweet. Additional details have not been released. An investigation into the crash is under way.
Light-rail service between the Othello and Angle Lake stations was halted after the crash, according to a Sound Transit news release.
This post will be updated.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits 7 defendants in Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.