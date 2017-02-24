Two Everett attorneys representing an Arlington teen shot by police last week said Friday their client wasn’t armed with a knife and questioned the police account of the shooting that critically injured the 17-year-old girl.

Attorneys representing a 17-year-old girl shot by Arlington police earlier this month say their client wasn’t armed and didn’t lunge at two officers, asserting that a witness has come forward to contradict police accounts of the incident.

While a knife was found nearby, “this eye witness indicates our client was neither armed with a knife, nor advancing toward officers when she was shot four times without apparent justification,” Everett attorneys Peter Mazzone and Braden Pence wrote in a news release Friday. “It remains unclear why police investigators would publicize and endorse from the very outset of the investigation only one account of this disturbing and disputed incident.”

The shooting occurred Feb. 14. Everett police Officer Aaron Snell, a spokesman for SMART, the multiagency task force investigating the incident, said last week that officers responded to find the girl in the roadway, and when she saw them, she retreated to her vehicle in a gravel parking lot.

The officers “re-contacted” her at the car, where he said she “advanced” on them with a knife, Snell said at the time. One of the officers shot her with his Taser, but said that the less-lethal weapon was “ineffective.”

It was not clear at this point why, he said. Both officers fired on the teen and have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

The girl is a high-school student taking community-college courses, lives a few blocks from the gravel parking lot and has no criminal history, according to her attorneys.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page Friday to help pay the girl’s medical bills and cover other costs.