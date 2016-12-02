Preliminary testing suggests Allen Ivanov, 20, has the brain development of somebody years younger, a defense attorney wrote in court papers.

Attorneys representing the man accused of fatally shooting three former classmates at a Mukilteo house party say evidence suggests he has been living with untreated neurological problems and potential mental illness.

The (Everett) Herald reports the attorneys say more study is needed before prosecutors decide whether to seek Allen Ivanov’s execution.

Preliminary testing also suggests the 20-year-old Ivanov has the brain development of somebody years younger, defense attorney Walter Peale wrote in court papers.

Peale filed the pleadings Thursday in preparation for a Dec. 14 hearing. He wants Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Janice Ellis to extend into January the time prosecutors can be presented information that may help them decide whether to seek the death penalty for Ivanov.

The Mukilteo man is charged with aggravated murder in the July 30 killings of his ex-girlfriend Anna Bui, Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner. All three victims were 19 and were 2015 graduates of Kamiak High School, where Ivanov also went to school.

Ivanov is also accused of wounding Will Kramer, 18.