The lawsuit alleges Mountain View Christian School was warned about the principal being too affectionate with students more than six months before his arrest last year.

SEQUIM — A lawsuit filed in King County claims a church ignored warnings about a now-convicted pedophile principal.

KIRO-TV reports that Douglas Allison taught at Mountain View Christian School, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, until last year when he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two girls.

Lawyer Chris Davis represents parents who claim their 10-year-old daughter was the victim, along with another 10-year-old girl.

Their lawsuit claims the school was warned about Allison being too affectionate with students more than six months before his arrest.

The lawsuit also claims that at least one student at a school in California, where Allison worked before moving to Washington, claimed Allison molested her.

Davis says the church did nothing about those claims.

A Seventh-day Adventist Church spokeswoman said she hadn’t seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment.

