The lawsuit alleges Mountain View Christian School was warned about the principal being too affectionate with students more than six months before his arrest last year.
SEQUIM — A lawsuit filed in King County claims a church ignored warnings about a now-convicted pedophile principal.
KIRO-TV reports that Douglas Allison taught at Mountain View Christian School, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, until last year when he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two girls.
Lawyer Chris Davis represents parents who claim their 10-year-old daughter was the victim, along with another 10-year-old girl.
Their lawsuit claims the school was warned about Allison being too affectionate with students more than six months before his arrest.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Counter-protesters clash with pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer at Evergreen State College VIEW
The lawsuit also claims that at least one student at a school in California, where Allison worked before moving to Washington, claimed Allison molested her.
Davis says the church did nothing about those claims.
A Seventh-day Adventist Church spokeswoman said she hadn’t seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment.