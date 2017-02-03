Officer Darrell Moore was off-duty and driving his patrol car home early Sunday when he encountered 24-year-old Thomas St. Clair and shot him in the arm.
LAKEWOOD, Pierce County. — An off-duty Lakewood police officer who shot a man in Kitsap County has previously been cleared of wrongdoing in two fatal shootings.
The News Tribune reports that Officer Darrell Moore was driving his patrol car home early Sunday when he encountered 24-year-old Thomas St. Clair and shot him in the arm. St. Clair was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and held at the Kitsap County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Moore has been a police officer in Lakewood for four years.
Previously, he was one of two officers who fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of Patrick O’Meara in June 2013. As a Poulsbo police officer he shot and killed Matthew Netter during a DUI emphasis patrol in July 2010.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
He was cleared in both shootings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.