Officer Darrell Moore was off-duty and driving his patrol car home early Sunday when he encountered 24-year-old Thomas St. Clair and shot him in the arm.

LAKEWOOD, Pierce County. — An off-duty Lakewood police officer who shot a man in Kitsap County has previously been cleared of wrongdoing in two fatal shootings.

St. Clair was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and held at the Kitsap County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Moore has been a police officer in Lakewood for four years.

Previously, he was one of two officers who fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of Patrick O’Meara in June 2013. As a Poulsbo police officer he shot and killed Matthew Netter during a DUI emphasis patrol in July 2010.

He was cleared in both shootings.