The Hall family heard about thefts at neighbor homes, so they set some old magazines out on the porch to be taken instead of valuables.

Crime didn’t pay Thursday night for a Lacey package thief. Instead of stealing Christmas gifts, he ended up with old magazines.

Paul and Tiffani Hall set out the trap after learning that their neighbors had been targeted by thieves. They boxed up some old magazines, left them on their porch and went out for the evening.

“They were just things we were going to recycle anyway,” Tiffani Hall said. “The return address was the Thurston County Jail.”

Law-enforcement agencies nationwide have been warning people of package thefts during the holiday season. The Lacey Police Department encouraged people to track their packages and have a plan to retrieve them as quickly as possible.

The couple’s home is rigged with security cameras, and they hoped to catch the license plate of the thief, she said. But, while they captured video of the thief, the footage didn’t show his vehicle.

Tiffani Hall said the packages sat outside for a while, and they weren’t taken until after dark.

“Somebody’s getting old magazines for Christmas. I hope they’re happy,” she said.