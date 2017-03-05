Deputies say the victim struck a tree and was completely buried by the slide. It took rescuers a half-hour to locate him.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said a 45-year-old Kirkland man was killed Saturday in an avalanche while snowmobiling.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Mike Albertson, whose body was recovered Sunday morning from the Hawkins Mountain area, 27 miles northwest of Cle Elum.

Deputies said Albertson was snowmobiling in the Hawkins bowl shortly after noon on Saturday when he and another man were caught in a large slide. The second man was located quickly and rescued by others in the area because his head and arm were visible after the slide settled, the sheriff’s office said.

However, it took rescuers a half-hour to locate Albertson, who had struck a tree and was completely buried. The sheriff’s office said lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Two attempts to recover the body by helicopter were hampered by weather and the decision was made to use Search & Rescue ground team Sunday morning.