King County sheriff John Urquhart says he plans to “push hard” to get county officials to equip his deputies with body cameras.

At a community forum Wednesday night, King County sheriff John Urquhart said he planned to lobby for body cameras.

Urquhart’s comment came during a public gathering in Seattle on the fatal shooting of Tommy Le, 20, by a King County sheriff’s deputy in Burien on June 13.

Sheriff’s deputies said they thought Le was carrying a knife when he was shot. The sheriff’s office later said he had been holding a pen. At the forum, Urquhart said the investigation has shown that Le did have a knife at one point, but didn’t have one when he was shot.

On Thursday, Urquhart, a proponent of body cameras, said in an email that he plans to lobby the Metropolitan King County Council and County Executive Dow Constantine for money to equip deputies with body cameras.

“I intend to push hard for that,” Urquhart wrote, adding he would do so regardless of what he called onerous public-disclosure mandates.

But there are no formal proposals before the council as this time, according to Urquhart and a spokesman for the council.

Urquhart, who is running for re-election this year, didn’t list a cost, saying there is more competition now for the business.

“So I want to get new quotes before saying anything,” he wrote. “ Plus I don’t want sticker shock to scare Dow before I know more.”

Constantine’s spokesman, Alex Fryer, said Thursday in an email: “ We support body cameras. There are considerable logistical hurdles, including data storage and public disclosure, but we are committed to working with the King County Council, Sheriff’s Office and others to move forward.”

Urquhart’s remarks come on the heels of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s executive order Monday directing the Seattle Police Department to begin equipping officers with body cameras, amid stalled negotiations with the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild over implementation of a body-camera program.

Urquhart said his office would have to discuss the body-camera issue with the King County Police Officers Guild, but that it was too early to describe it as bargaining.