A King County Jail inmate has died after being hospitalized for the past month, according to a news release.

The 27-year-old inmate died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center.

The inmate, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized since Feb. 28, after he was booked into the Seattle jail for investigation of third-degree theft and drug-related warrants.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

In addition, the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention and Public Health — Seattle & King County will conduct an internal investigation. Seattle police will also conduct an independent investigation, the news release said.