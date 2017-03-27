The man, 27, had been hospitalized since Feb. 28, after he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of third-degree theft and drug-related warrants.
A King County Jail inmate has died after being hospitalized for the past month, according to a news release.
The 27-year-old inmate died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.
In addition, the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention and Public Health — Seattle & King County will conduct an internal investigation. Seattle police will also conduct an independent investigation, the news release said.
