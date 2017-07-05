The inmate, a Kenmore man, was jailed on June 12 after being arrested for investigation of assault and for violating a no-contact order.
A 38-year-old inmate who was found unconscious in his King County Correctional Facility cell later died.
Jail officials say the 38-year-old man died Monday.
The staff and medics performed lifesaving measures after he was found unconscious at about 6:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Seattle Police Department will also conduct an independent investigation.