Orca spotters watched killer whales from J and K pods near Camano Island on Tuesday morning.

Whale watchers have reason to be excited this week as killer whales from J and K pods arrives in the Puget Sound.

The whales were seen in the Saratoga Passage near Camano Island on Tuesday morning, after first being spotted near Admiralty Inlet near Whidbey Island on Oct. 2, according to the Orca Network, a Washington nonprofit organization that aims to connect whale enthusiasts with each other.

The whales typically spend most of the summer in northern waters, eating chinook salmon. But around October the pod typically moves down Admiralty Inlet to south of Vashon Island to go after smaller fish species in Puget Sound, organizer Howard Garrett said.

“We are very fortunate to live in a place where we can look out from nearby shorelines and see those majestic black fins parting the waters,” Garrett said.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was used in the article.