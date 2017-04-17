The syringes were in a bottle that was hidden in bushes at a playground that’s across from a church.

PORTLAND — Children searching for Easter eggs at a southeast Portland playground found a water bottle that contained syringes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bottle was hidden in bushes at the playground that’s across from a church.

Geoffrey and Molly Halsey brought their two children to the playground to join other kids. A boy returned to the adults holding the bottle.

Molly Halsey recalls the boy saying, “Look what I found.”

She says the parents — several of whom are nurses — were horrified by the discovery, but grateful the needles were at least in a container and didn’t prick someone.

One parent posted a photo on Facebook, along with the comment: “Welcome to the big city.”