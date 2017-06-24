A 20-year-old Auburn man died at the scene, police said.

Kent police fatally shot a man after a car chase early Saturday, the department announced in a news release.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. near 99th Avenue and South 244th Street.

A 20-year-old Auburn man died at the scene, the release stated.

The Des Moines Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting.