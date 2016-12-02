A 21-year-old Kent man was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on a Metro bus in Renton.

A 21-year-old Kent man was charged Friday with second-degree murder, accused of mortally wounding a man on a Metro bus in Renton on Tuesday.

Ahmed Sheikah, 27, was shot four times at close range and died Thursday at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to the charges filed against accused gunman Faisal Adan.

Adan was also charged with second-degree assault for pointing his revolver at the bus driver as well as first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to charging papers. Adan, who was convicted of robbery, theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle in 2013, is a felon barred from possessing guns.

Adan shot Sheikah, a man he “barely knew and with whom he had no legitimate quarrel,” because he somehow thought Sheikah was planning to kill him, according to the charges.

After the shooting, Adan demanded to be let off the bus and was arrested a short time later, the charges say.