Police believe the 16-year-old suspect approached the victim in a vehicle on Friday and fired multiple rounds. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Erick Valdez-Herrera.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Auburn on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Erick Valdez-Herrera, the King County Medical Examiner’s office said.

According to a probable-cause statement, which outlines the police case, the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has been booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting his first court hearing, a police news release says.

The Seattle Times generally does not name juvenile suspects unless they’re charged as an adults.

Police said the suspect approached Valdez-Herrera in a vehicle with a handgun on 25th Street Southeast and fired multiple rounds. Valdez-Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the probable-cause statement, the 16-year-old told investigators he initially intended to “sock” Valdez-Herrera just to scare him, but he ended up firing the gun.

It is unclear what circumstances led police to make the arrest, though the release says detectives have recovered the handgun they believe was used.

Further details, such as if or to what extent Valdez-Herrera and the suspect knew each other, are also unknown.

A representative of the Auburn Police Department could not immediately be reached on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, witnesses told investigators several people ran from the area after the shooting, and police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

As a precautionary measure, police on Friday put three nearby schools into a temporary lockdown during the search for the gunman