The federal lawsuit seeks monetary damages over the arrest of William Wingate, who was carrying a golf club as a cane and was accused by a Seattle police officer of using it as a weapon. The officer was later fired.

Jury selection began Monday in a federal lawsuit brought against a Seattle police officer who arrested an African-American man who, at age 69, was carrying a golf club as a cane.

The suit, brought by William Wingate, stems from a July 9, 2014, incident in which Wingate, while on a daily walk, was accused by then-Officer Cynthia Whitlatch of carrying the golf club as a weapon.

Whitlatch, who was later fired, stopped Wingate on Capitol Hill and, according to official accounts, claimed Wingate swung the club in a threatening manner, striking a stop sign, while she was driving past in her patrol car.

The two engaged in a heated verbal exchange, captured on patrol-car video, in which Wingate denied swinging the club. Wingate was booked into jail for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a police officer.

City prosecutors pursued only a weapon charge, and Wingate agreed to a continuance of his case, under which the misdemeanor charge would be dropped in two years if he met court conditions.

Prosecutors later moved to dismiss the entire case after a former state representative raised questions about the arrest. A judge accepted the dismissal, and the Police Department’s deputy chief, Carmen Best, ultimately apologized to Wingate for his arrest and returned his golf club.

Whitlatch’s racial views subsequently emerged as an issue when it was disclosed that, within two months of the arrest, she posted a comment on her Facebook page in the aftermath of riots in Ferguson, Mo., over the fatal police shooting of an African-American man on Aug. 9, 2014. In her post, she criticized “black peoples (sic) paranoia” in assuming whites are “out to get them.”

Jurors in the civil-rights suit, originally filed in King County Superior Court and moved to federal court, will hear Wingate’s claims of racial discrimination and infliction of emotional distress.

In a pretrial ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones denied Whitlatch’s motion to dismiss the discrimination claim, writing, “There is an abundance of evidence that could convince a reasonable jury that Ms. Whitlatch decided to approach and arrest Mr. Wingate, and treat him in an overly hostile manner, based on his race.”

Since his arrest, Wingate has been treated for depression and post-traumatic stress and is fearful of police officers he doesn’t know, according to the lawsuit.

The suit noted that Wingate served in the military and the Air Force Reserve before retiring in 1997, and drove a King County Metro bus for 35 years, during which time he “developed a collegial relationship” with Seattle police officers.

Wingate was arrested as he was walking to The Facts Newspaper office in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood to pick up copies to deliver to fellow church members in an assisted-living facility, the suit says.

The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages, but in a claim against the city of Seattle preceding the suit Wingate asked for $750,000.

The suit named the city as a defendant. But Jones dismissed the city, ruling that Whitlatch’s action didn’t stem from city policies or longstanding practices.

However, the city is required to pay for Whitlatch’s outside attorney because her actions occurred while she was city employee.

Her attorney has indicated he might call Best and Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole as witnesses in the case, raising the possibility of a city-paid lawyer questioning both officials about their decisions.

O’Toole fired Whitlatch last year over what the chief labeled a case of biased and overly aggressive policing.

O’Toole sustained findings by the department’s Office of Professional Accountability (OPA), which determined Whitlatch violated department policies dealing with bias, discretion and de-escalating confrontations.

Whitlatch, 49, who joined the Police Department in 1997, defended herself throughout the internal investigation, insisting she acted properly. She also portrayed herself as the victim of discrimination because she is white.

O’Toole, in her termination order, cited Whitlatch’s defiance, noting that even in hindsight, Whitlatch had failed to recognize her misconduct and the damage it had done to community trust.

Whitlatch’s actions sparked strong community condemnation, including a march with protesters carrying golf clubs as canes.

O’Toole’s termination order noted Wingate showed no recognition of Whitlatch when she stopped him, saying “huh?” and “what’s going on?” during the encounter.

Whitlatch raised her voice and repeatedly demanded Wingate put down the club, while he never acted in an “aggressive or threatening manner,” O’Toole wrote.

Whitlatch initially told the OPA she detained Wingate after she heard a “big clank,” saw Wingate hit the sign with the golf club and deemed it was a “threat toward a police officer.” She said she didn’t intend to arrest Wingate, but that he was “extremely hostile” and “more obstructive than almost anybody else I’ve ever dealt with.”

In a second OPA interview, Whitlatch acknowledged that she didn’t see Wingate actually make contact with the stop sign, but saw a motion, heard a clang and saw Wingate “glaring” at her.