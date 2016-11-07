A federal jury began deciding Monday whether to award at least $750,000 to William Wingate, an African-American man who alleges race discrimination led a Seattle police officer to falsely accuse him of wielding as a weapon a golf club he used as a cane.

A federal jury began deliberations Monday afternoon in a race-discrimination lawsuit brought by an African-American man against a former Seattle police officer who arrested him while he was walking with a golf club he used as a cane but she viewed as a weapon.

The eight-member jury heard closing arguments before retiring to decide whether William Wingate, 72, should be awarded at least $750,000 and possibly more in punitive damages over his arrest by veteran officer Cynthia Whitlatch, who was fired as a result of the July 9, 2014, incident.

Whitlatch, 49, who is white, denies race played a role in her decision to detain Wingate after he, according to her testimony, swung a golf club toward her patrol car as she drove by him on Capitol Hill.

Wingate, who was 69 at the time of incident, maintains he never swung the club.

No patrol-car video captured the initial event. But jurors watched patrol-car video of a heated verbal exchange between Whitlatch and Wingate when she confronted him and ordered him drop the club.

In closing arguments, Vonda Sargent, one of Wingate’s attorney, told jurors they could send a message, citing what she called Whitlatch’s racist views on social media, a text, an email and during the Police Department’s internal investigation.

“The time has come to stop this, stop it in its tracks,” Sargent said.

Whitlatch’s attorney, Robert Christie, attributed the incident to a misunderstanding that had nothing to do with race.

“Judge her by what you saw here,” Christie told jurors, arguing her emotional or sarcastic comments outside the job don’t reflect who she is.

Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday morning.