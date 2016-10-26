Jurors hearing the case of alleged gunman Aaron Ybarra view the site where one student was killed and three others injured.

Jurors in the trial of accused Seattle Pacific University shooter Aaron Ybarra are visiting the campus Wednesday morning where one student was killed and three others were wounded in June 2014.

The campus visit comes as the prosecution is expected to rest after more than a week of testimony. No testimony or commentary will occur during the visit, nor will it be considered evidence in Ybarra’s trial, according to a trial memorandum written by senior deputy prosecutors Kristin Richardson and Jessica Berliner.

Instead, the visit is to help jurors better understand the evidence, the memo says.

Jurors are expected to view the sidewalk where one student was killed. They will also visit Otto Miller Hall, according to the trial memo.

Photos and videos “do not give a complete sense of the size or spatial relationship of the places at issue” and it is “crucial for the jury to see the actual locations,” the memo says.

Ybarra, 29, will not take part in the campus visit.

Ybarra, of Mountlake Terrace, is accused of killing Paul Lee, 19, on a sidewalk outside Otto Miller Hall and wounding a second man who was struck by pellets that passed through Lee, the charges say. He then tried to shoot a female student, but his shotgun misfired and she was able to run away, they say.

Prosecutors say Ybarra entered Otto Miller Hall, pointed his gun at a male student and fired at a female student, critically injuring her as she walked down a flight of stairs. Ybarra turned his gun back on the male student but the gun misfired again and Ybarra was tackled by student-safety monitor Jon Meis, according to prosecutors.

Ybarra is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney contends Ybarra is mentally ill and couldn’t discern between right and wrong at the time of the shootings.

Among those who have testified for the prosecution are Meis and Sarah Williams, 22, who was wounded in the attack.