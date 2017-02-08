The eight-member jury will answer a long list of questions regarding the causes and circumstances of the Feb. 21 fatal shooting of Taylor during a confrontation with Seattle police.

The eight-member jury will answer a long list of questions regarding the causes and circumstances of the Feb. 21 shooting in the Wedgwood neighborhood of North Seattle. They will not determine criminal or civil liability.

Testimony in King County Superior Court in Seattle concluded Wednesday, the seventh day of the inquest.

Taylor, 46, an African American, was shot during the confrontation with officers Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller, who are white.

Both officers testified they fired when Taylor reached for what they believed was a handgun on his right hip as they sought to arrest him as a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

Although the officers told jurors they were blocked from seeing the gun from their vantage point, jurors heard testimony that a handgun was recovered from a car in which Taylor fell through an open door after being shot.

Lawyers for the Taylor family have raised questions whether Taylor was armed when the officers fired, as well as how the gun got in the car.

On Wednesday, Dr. Richard Harruff, the chief medical examiner in King County, testified Taylor was shot at least five times at close range, including devastating wounds to his heart, lungs and aorta and a spinal fracture that would have left him paralyzed and unable to stand.

Harruff said the wounds were “not survivable,” even if Taylor had received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from police within five seconds.

Questions have been raised during the inquest about the several minutes it took for one officer at the scene, other than Spaulding and Miller, to administer CPR to Taylor.

Harruff initially said he didn’t want to be photographed by the media when asked his preference by King County Judge Janet Garrow, who has been giving witnesses, including public servants, that option throughout the inquest over news media objections.

He quickly reversed himself when reporters objected.