A federal magistrate judge has ordered the temporary release of a registered sex offender awaiting trial on federal gun charges so he can attend a memorial for his mother.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Alice Theiler, acknowledging a potential threat to the community and setting aside objections by federal prosecutors and pretrial release officials, said Wednesday that she hoped the gesture will offer closure and help in the rehabilitation of Leandre Antoine Gaines, a four-time felon who is being held at the Federal Detection Center (FDC) in SeaTac awaiting trial on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gaines, 36, filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary release from detention on Dec. 22, two weeks after the body of his mother, Danitha Gaines, was found Dec. 7 by a passer-by in Seattle’s Julia Lee’s Park.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and the body was turned over the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner said the cause and manner of her death are pending.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at a south valley community center in Seattle, according to court documents.

“This news has been very traumatic for Mr. Gaines, and he is making this request to be at the memorial service with his family and hopefully gain closure at this very difficult time,” wrote Jesse Cantor, one of his federal public defenders.

Theiler issued her “unusual” order after a brief hearing Wednesday afternoon, where she acknowledged that Gaines has been in detention since his arrest in July, and that another magistrate judge found he posed a potential threat to the community and a flight risk.

Court documents indicate Gaines has prior convictions for drug possession and selling drugs, and for failing to register as a sex offender.

Federal defender Russell Leonard urged the judge to keep the sex offense in context: Gaines was convicted in 1984 when he was 13 years old and required to register as a sex offender. Gaines has never reoffended, Leonard said, but acknowledges he has failed to register in the past.

“There haven’t been any new allegations of sexual impropriety,” he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods said he was sympathetic to Gaines’ plight, but he pointed out that the reason he’s been in detention is because another magistrate judge determined he was potentially dangerous.

Theiler, however, said it was “important to consider allowing Mr. Gaines to grieve and move on,” and released him into the custody of his wife beginning Friday at 11 a.m. The judge ordered him to be fitted with a GPS-location ankle bracelet and told Gaines he is expected to report back to the FDC by 6 p.m., the judge said.

Gaines is facing two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm on two different instances. In the first, he was briefly detained in the back seat of a King County sheriff’s detective patrol car for a traffic violation in August 2015. Two days later, the detective found a .357 magnum revolver in the back seat, later traced through DNA to Gaines, according to the complaint.

When police came to arrest him on that charge, in June 2016, they found Gaines carrying a .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, the charges allege.