Amy Robertson will be evaluated at the Oregon State Hospital in the next 60 days to determine if or when she will be able to assist in her own defense.

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon woman charged in the strangulation death of her 12-year-old son has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Court documents show Marion County Judge Lindsay Partridge last week ordered the sheriff’s office to transport Amy Robertson to the Oregon State Hospital. She will be evaluated in the next 60 days to determine if or when she will be able to assist in her own defense.

A status hearing has been scheduled for early August.

Robertson was arrested in January after her youngest son, Caden Berry, was found unresponsive under a blanket at her Keizer home. She faces charges of murder and criminal mistreatment.

The judge sealed the psychiatric evaluation that led him to send Robertson to the mental hospital.