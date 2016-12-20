John Reed is suspected of killing two former neighbors in the Oso area near Arlington in April over a longstanding property feud.

John Reed, suspected of killing two former neighbors near Arlington in April, will not face the death penalty if convicted of the homicides.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe said Tuesday he would not seek the death penalty against Reed for the deaths of Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife, Monique Patenaude, 46.

Roe did not discuss details behind his decision in a news release because the case is set for trial. However, he said he considered the facts of the case as well as the defendant before reaching his decision.

“Last week I was also able to speak with the surviving relatives of Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude,” he wrote. “Some would like me to seek the death penalty, others prefer I not, and all expressed they would understand and support whatever decision I made, and I am extremely grateful for that.”

Reed, 54, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, which carries two possible penalties: life in prison without parole, or the death penalty. Reed is scheduled to be tried in September.

Reed’s public defender, Jon Scott, welcomed Roe’s decision.

“I am pleased that the prosecuting attorney has elected not to seek the death penalty in John’s case,” Scott wrote in a statement.

Roe’s decision came one day after 20-year-old Allen Ivanov pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder for killing three people at a Mukilteo house party in July. Roe had also weighed the death penalty in that case.

Investigators contend Reed had an ongoing feud with the couple and had threatened to shoot them after they cut brush next to his property in 2013. Charging papers also describe Reed as an aggressive neighbor angered by various people after the deadly landslide next to his property in Oso that killed 43 people in 2014.

After the slide, Reed voluntarily sold his property to the county for $245,700 under a flood-mitigation program, officials have said.

Several weeks before she was killed, Patenaude had complained that Reed had been illegally squatting there, according to charging documents.

According to prosecutors, Reed shot Patenaude three times after she returned home from running errands in Arlington during the late-morning hours of April 11. Shunn was fatally shot once in the midafternoon of the same day when he returned home from work, charging documents say.

Their bodies were then buried in a remote area near their home.

Reed’s brother, Tony Reed, 50, and their parents have been charged with helping John Reed.

In the weeks that followed the couple’s disappearance, the fugitive brothers were sighted several times in Mexico. Tony Reed later surrendered to U.S. marshals near the Mexican border.

The bodies of Shunn and Patenaude were discovered after Tony Reed led investigators to their graves.

In July, John Reed was arrested by Mexican authorities in the state of Sonora and taken to the U.S. border in Arizona. There, he was turned over to U.S. marshals, according to Jon Scott, an attorney with the Snohomish County Public Defender’s Office.

Tony Reed pleaded guilty in June to two counts of rendering criminal assistance. In exchange for the plea deal, Tony Reed is expected to receive a 12- to 14-month prison sentence.

Parents Clyde Reed, 81, and Faye Reed, 77, have each been charged with one count of rendering criminal assistance. They are awaiting trial.