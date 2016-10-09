Police say the body had been in the water a while and could not say yet whether it was a man or woman

A jogger on a trail near Dudley Carter Park in Redmond came across a decomposed body in a retention pond Sunday morning, according to police.

Redmond Police spokeswoman Becky Range said the body was pulled from the water by a King County Sheriff’s Office marine rescue unit and has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

Range said it could not be immediately determined if the body was male or female, but said it appeared to be an adult. She would not say whether the body was clothed.

“The body has been in the water for some time,” she said.

A female jogger on a wooded trail on the east side of the park noticed something in the water Sunday morning and called police.

“She couldn’t tell what it was,” Range said. “So she called 911.”

Range said the area is heavily overgrown, however the autumn foliage has thinned in recent weeks.

“It’s likely it wouldn’t have been visible before,” Range said.