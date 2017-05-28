Man was run down while walking along Southeast 53rd Street after leaving a party in the area; police say a full-sized “lifted” truck fled the scene

Issaquah Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday.

The collision occurred in the 23100 block of SE 53rd St just after 1 a.m. after the victim — whose identity has not been released — left a house party in the area. He was walking down the roadway when he was struck by a “lifted” full-sized dark-colored pickup truck with tinted windows, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Issaquah Police Department and Washington State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Issaquah Police Department at (425) 837-3200 or the tip line at (425) 837-3210.