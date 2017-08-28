After a dog killed a chicken at one residence, the suspect followed the dog back to its home and allegedly beat it with a pickax. He then killed the dog with a .22-caliber rifle, the Island County Sheriff’s Office says.
COUPEVILLE, Island County — Authorities say a 36-year-old man has been jailed on investigation of animal cruelty and other charges after a dog was beaten and shot in Coupeville.
The Island County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that deputies responded to reports that a man was beating a dog Sunday afternoon.
The office says an investigation determined that after a dog had killed a chicken at one residence, the man followed the dog back to its home and allegedly beat it with a pickax. The sheriff’s office says he is accused of finishing the dog off with a .22-caliber rifle.
He was booked into Island County Jail Sunday night.
Sheriff Mark Brown says the suspect is scheduled for a preliminary court appearance Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney yet.