Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has appointed Francisco Rodriguez to serve as the interim civilian auditor of the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability, which handles internal investigations, the mayor’s office announced Friday.

Rodriguez replaces Anne Levinson, who will help with the transition after serving six years in the post.

Rodriguez is a graduate of Stanford Law School and has been a litigator for more than 20 years, spending the bulk of his career working as a public defender and criminal defense attorney in Seattle, the mayor’s office said. He also served for five years as the settlement monitor responsible for oversight of the Grant County public-defense system.

Rodriguez will serve in the role while the city moves toward creation of a civilian inspector general. The city of Seattle plans to submit draft police-accountability legislation to the federal judge overseeing Seattle police reforms by an Oct. 7 deadline.

Levinson said she also has agreed to remain until the end of the year to assist on the legislation and reform work, provide other technical expertise as needed and write a final report.

Among the auditor’s duties is to provide independent, real-time review of all OPA investigations and directing that additional work be done if necessary.